Chinese AI Company Files Lawsuit to Stop iPhone Production Over Siri Patent Infringement

A Chinese AI company is looking to stop the production of iPhones over a patent dispute related to Siri. The Chinese company Xiao-i Robot has filed for a preliminary injunction to the Shanghai Higher People’s Court seeking a ban on the manufacture, sale, and export of iPhones with Siri in China.

The same Chinese company had filed a $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple last year. The Cupertino giant refuted the company’s claims back then.

Xiao-i Robot announced its move to file a preliminary injunction against Apple just hours before the company announced its ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 event for next week.

Xiao-i Robot chief executive Yuan Hui said in the statement that Apple did not respect its intellectual property. “Apple should immediately stop the infringement, take down and stop selling the related products,” Yuan said.

Apple, in its statement, reiterated that “Siri does not contain features included in their patent, which relates to games and instant messaging.”

Xiao-i Robot has been in a legal dispute with Apple over Siri infringing its patents across its different products and services for almost a decade now. The company’s latest move is a clear way to gain some limelight. If the court does end up granting the preliminary injunction to Xiao-i Robot, it could end up jeopardizing the iPhone 13 launch later this month.