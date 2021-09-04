Deal Alert: MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and AirPods Heavily Discounted for Labor Day Weekend

Looking to buy a new MacBook, iPad, or AirPods this Labor Day? Amazon is once again offering some really solid discounts on various M1 Macs, AirPods, and iPads. These deals are too good to miss, and you should definitely take advantage of them if you have been looking to buy a new Apple product for a while.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is down to one of its lowest-ever prices on Amazon. The machine usually retails for $999, but it is currently available for $849 after a whopping $149 discount.

At this price, you just can’t go wrong with an M1 MacBook Air, especially for the performance it packs. The 512GB storage variant is also available with a similar $149 discount.

M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon’s deals on the M1 MacBook Pro for the Labor Day weekend are not as good as what it was offering before. The machine is available with a $149 discount, while previously, it has been discounted by as much as $200. Nonetheless, this is still a good deal if you want to buy a MacBook Pro right away.

Post the $149 discount, the 256GB M1 MacBook Pro is available for $1,149 while the 512GB variant is available for $1,349.

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails for $699. However, Amazon is discounting it by as much as $99 for the Labor Day weekend.

The M1 Mac Mini already offers great value for money, and this discount from Amazon only further sweetens that deal.

AirPods

The regular AirPods is available with some pretty steep discounts on Amazon as well. The wired charging case version usually retails for $159, but it can be purchased for $113.99 after a $45 discount. As for the variant with the wireless charging case, it is available for $149.99 post a $50 discount.

AirPods Pro

Not the best, but the AirPods Pro is available for $189.99 on Amazon after a $59 discount. The wireless earbuds have been previously discounted to as much as $179.99, but again, this is a good deal that you should not miss.

iPad Air

The 2020 iPad Air launched for $599, but it is currently available for $499 on Amazon after a $100 discount. With a 10.9-inch display, Touch ID, and an A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air (2020) packs plenty of power for all your tasks.

M1 iPad Pro

The 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro is available with a $50 discount on Amazon. The base model with 128GB storage is available for $749 after the discount.

Selected variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are available with a higher$100 discount.

Found a great deal on Apple products for Labor Day weekend? Drop a comment and share it with our readers!