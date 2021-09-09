Display Analyst Reiterates iPhone 14 Pro Could Feature Under-Display Face ID

Display analyst Young Ross has shed some more light on rumors of Apple launching the iPhone 14 series next year without a notch. The analyst first claimed in June this year that the iPhone 14 series due to launch in September 2022 could feature an under-panel Face ID.

As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a punch-hole display with under-display Face ID and possibly Touch ID as well. The under-display Face ID tech will remain exclusive to the Pro iPhone 14 models, with the regular iPhone 14 models featuring a notch.

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June…Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

Young did clarify in reply to a tweet that the under-panel Face ID technology is still not finalized and under development, so Apple’s plans could still change. He does note that under-panel Face ID is easier to develop than under-panel cameras.

Apple currently uses the notch on iPhones to house all the Face ID-related sensors. Without these sensors, Face ID would have to solely rely on the front camera to work, which would make it insecure. By moving the Face ID scanners under the display panel, Apple could bypass this problem.

Leaker Jon Prosser recently detailed some of the major changes coming to the iPhone 14 series next year. Apart from ditching the notch, Prosser believes the iPhone 14 will feature a brand-new design along with a Titanium chassis. Thanks to the increased thickness, Apple will also be able to eliminate the camera hump at the rear. The speaker and microphone grilles will also be redesigned.

The iPhone 14 series is still over a year away from release and is currently under development. A lot of things are bound to change until then, and it’s possible Apple entirely does away with under-screen Face ID.