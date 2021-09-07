Download: Apple’s iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ Event Wallpapers

Apple today sent out press invites for its ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 event. The press invites are accompanied by a landscape lake view embossed with a neon Apple logo on top. The same has now been turned into wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The folks over at 9to5Machave turned Apple’s event invite into beautiful wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With the Apple logo floating on top of the lake, the wallpaper looks stunning, especially on iPhones with an OLED display and on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The wallpapers have been hosted on Google Drive and can be downloaded from here.

As for Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event, it will be live-streamed by the company from Apple Park at 10 am PDT. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series, AirPods 3, and the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event.