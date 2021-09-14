Download: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series are due to launch in just over a week from now. Apple tends to launch its products with some new wallpapers, and the iPhone 13 series will be no different. Ahead of their release, though, the new iPhone 13 wallpapers have been extracted and made available for download for your existing iPhone.

The new iPhone 13 wallpapers match the new colors the device will be available in. Even if you don’t plan on buying the iPhone 13 series, you can download and use these wallpapers on your existing iPhone without any issues. All the wallpapers below were used by Apple on the iPhones used during its ‘California Streaming’ event.







If you liked the wallpapers, you could download an archive containing the wallpapers from below.

➤ Download