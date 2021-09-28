Dropbox Gains Video Messaging, Screen Recording, and Marketplace for Post-Pandemic Era

A majority of companies shifted to remote work once the pandemic struck. The change was quick, and the workforce quickly adapted to using collaborative tools like Slack, Zoom, and Dropbox. Now Dropbox has announced three new features aimed at helping distributed teams. It includes a screen recording feature for both Mac and Windows Dropbox app.

Dropbox Capture

Screen recording in itself is not a novelty. Mac users have been able to record screens with QuickTime. Well, Dropbox claims its screen recording tool is powerful and free to use. Dropbox Capture is a tool designed to eliminate endless meetings and enhance how users communicate. For instance, Dropbox users can switch from lengthy emails and documents to short video messages. Furthermore, you can record and share status updates for team members in different time zones.

The Dropbox Capture will let you plan and bridge the gap between time zones. Capture feature is available in beta for both personal and business plans.

Dropbox Replay

Dropbox is banking on video as the preferred way to communicate. The company claims billions of video files are added to Dropbox every year. Furthermore, the number of video files increased by a staggering 50% between 2019 and 2020. In other words, Dropbox users seem to prefer video to communicate and share their ideas.

Dropbox Replay is a video tool that lets you share videos with teammates, add frame-specific comments and animations. All the video feedback is saved in one place just in case you want to revisit.

Dropbox Shop

Dropbox has shaped up as a preferred collaborative tool for creators. The Dropbox Shop is a platform for creators to market and monetizes their content. You can create product listing, set custom images, and directly share the listings with customers. The content will automatically be delivered upon successful payment. All the above features are in beta.