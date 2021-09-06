EFF Wants Apple to Abandon Rollout of Controversial Child Safety Features

The Electronic Frontier Foundation that was at the forefront of critiquing Apple’s Child Safety features and associated policies when it was announced has said it is “pleased” with the company’s decision to delay the policy’s launch. It now wants Apple to completely abandon the idea of implementing the new Child Safety features.

Last week, Apple announced that it is deferring the deadline for implementing the Child Safety features. The company said it wants to “take additional time” in the coming months to “make improvements”. The company issued this statement receiving intense criticism from privacy advocates such as Edward Snowden and WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart.

We’ve had personal computers for decades and there has never been a mandate to scan the private content of all desktops, laptops or phones globally for unlawful content. It’s not how technology built in free countries works. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021

The planned Child Safety measures included on-device scanning of iCloud Photos Library for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and warning the parents whenever children were receiving or sending sexually explicit photos. Changes also impacted Siri and Search.

The EFF said that it was “pleased Apple is now listening to the concerns” that were raised. It continued to say, “the company must go further than just listening, and drop its plans to put a backdoor into its encryption entirely.” In addition to this, the Foundation reiterated its previous criticism of the policy.

The EFF had termed the Child Safety features “a decrease in privacy for all ‌‌iCloud Photos‌‌ users, not an improvement.” The EFF echoed the sentiments of the likes of Snowden and highlighted how authoritarian governments and ill-intentioned entities could indulge in arm twisting, forcing Apple to scan for forms of data other than just CSAM.

The Child Safety features were slated to come into effect with updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 later this month. Meanwhile, Apple hasn’t yet disclosed how it plans to “improve” the policy and take into account the harsh criticism. The company seems to be determined to roll out the policy in some form.