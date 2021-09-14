Epic Games Pays Apple $6 Million to Comply With Court Order in Apple v. Epic Trial

As part of its ruling last week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Epic Games to compensate Apple for the revenue loss when the former added a direct payment system in Fortnite. The order started Epic Games must pay 30 percent of all the revenue that Fortnite had generated from the iOS App Store after adding the direct payment system.

To comply with that order, Epic Games has now paid Apple $6 million in royalties.

Epic Games managed to rake in $12 million — 12,167,719 to be precise — in revenue when it bypassed the App Store regulations and added a direct in-app purchase system in Fortnite to purchase V-bucks. As ordered by the court, Epic has been forced to pay 30 percent of the $12 million revenue generated by Fortnite between August 2020 and October 2020 in addition to the 30 percent revenue generated from November until the date of the judgment plus interest.

Epic has paid Apple $6,000,000 as ordered by the court. pic.twitter.com/trulCfjE9S — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 13, 2021

Epic Games will be appealing against the decision, and if it manages to win the case, Apple will be forced to give it back the money. Despite Apple lawyers calling it a “resounding victory” as they won in nine out of ten counts, the company stands to lose the most as Judge Gonzalez ruled that the company must allow alternative payment systems in the App Store for IAPs. Essentially, Apple is being forced to change the iOS App Store for good.

Apple is yet to decide if it will dispute the ruling or not. The ruling also poses a challenge for the Justice Department’s probe into Apple’s App Store practices.