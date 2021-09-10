Epic Games Wants Apple to Put Fortnite Back in South Korea’s App Store

Epic Games has asked Apple to reinstate its App Store developer account and put Fornite back on the App Store in South Korea. The move comes following the passing of a bill in South Korea that allows alternative payment methods in app stores from Apple and Google.

This means developers are free to offer third-party payment methods in their apps and games on the App Store. Epic Games tweeted that it intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS with both Apple and Epic payment systems as allowed by the new law.

Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account. Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store in August 2020 after Epic Games added a direct payment method to the game bypassing the store’s restrictions. Epic even filed a lawsuit against Apple to get Fortnite reinstated on the App Store, but its plan backfired, and the judge ruled that Epic’s own actions caused the entire situation. The final ruling is still due to come in this case.

Apple has issued a statement on Epic Games’ request confirming that it won’t be reinstating their developer account. This means Epic Games cannot put Fortnite back on the App Store in South Korea.

As we’ve said all along, we would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else. Epic has admitted to breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account.

Apple wants Epic Games to adhere to the App Store rules and regulations before it restores its developer account, something which the game developer has refused to do so far. The company also notes that the South Korean bill is yet to turn into a law.