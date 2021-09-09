Facebook’s New Ray-Ban Stories AR Smart Glasses Takes on Snapchat Spectacles

Thanks to Snapchat, the idea of smart glasses with the camera is not alien anymore. This time Facebook has joined the smart glass bandwagon with Ray-Ban Stories. The product was created in partnership with the popular eyewear brand EssilorLuxottica.

There is very little that is distinct about the slender frame. The glasses can be connected to an iOS device and offer a slew of functionality. Users can capture and store photos or videos on the glass. Furthermore, you can choose to transfer the photos to iPhone or iPad via Facebook View app. Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories features twin cameras that will let you add 3D effects post-capturing the images or videos.

The glasses are relatively lightweight and weigh at 50gms. Charging can be done via a hardshell charging case. Facebook advertises the glass as “all-day” that highlights the day-long battery capacity. Users can control smart glasses via multiple physical buttons. You get a physical “capture” button to start/stop video recording/capture images. Meanwhile, a white LED indicates to people around you that a video is being recorded. The inbuilt speaker lets you listen to podcast, music and audio books without taking out your phone.

The Ray-Ban Stories are available in three models and many color combinations. Each frame resembles a classic Ray-Ban model and is also available with prescription lenses. Facebook is selling smart glasses for $299. That said, the glasses with polarized and transition lens will cost significantly higher. Atleast on paper, Facebook’s smart glasses offer better features when compared with Snapchat Spectacles. On a related note Snapchat is working on an AR smart sunglass that could be launched later this year.

The Ray-Ban glasses also feature an in-display lens that lets you see augmented reality content. Last year Facebook announced its partnership with Ray-Ban. The company is working on a range of AR/VR products, as indicated in last year’s developer conference. Let us know what you think of Ray-Ban Stories smart glass?