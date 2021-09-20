Find My Network Support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Delayed Until Later This Fall

Apple has delayed the launch of the Find My network for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max until “later this fall.” The company has updated the iOS 15 features page on its website to reflect this change.

This is not the only iOS 15 feature that will not be available at launch. Apple previously announced that SharePlay, Legacy Contacts, ID card support in the Wallet app, and more.

Once the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max join Apple’s Find My network, you’ll be able to track them even when your iPhone is not within Bluetooth range. The wireless earbuds will be able to relay their information to Apple’s servers by pinging other nearby Apple devices.

Apple will add a number of new features to the AirPods with the iOS 15 update. This includes Spatial Audio support while watching content from Apple TV and macOS Monterey, Conversation Boost, and more. Apple has only delayed Find My network support for the AirPods until fall. Other new AirPods features should be available around the same time as iOS 15 is released.