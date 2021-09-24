First iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 Orders Now Arriving for Customers

The first set of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders has started arriving in the hands of customers in Australia and New Zealand. Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share unboxing photos of their new iPhones.

As the day goes by, more and more customers across the world should also start receiving their iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders. The iPad mini 6 also launches today, so it should be delivered today if you managed to get your pre-order in early.

In case you could not get your iPhone 13 pre-order on time, you can queue up outside your nearest Apple Store to get one on launch day. Most Apple stores will open early at 8 a.m. to better manage the rush that’s usually associated with a new iPhone launch.

Many customers who faced issues while placing their iPhone 13 pre-order using Apple Card are getting a notification that their order will be delivered today instead of the mid-October delivery date shown earlier.

Shipping dates for the iPhone 13 series have slipped to late October in the US. So, you might want to try your luck at your nearest Apple store to see if you can grab one early.

If you have received your iPhone 13 or iPad mini 6, drop a comment and share your first experiences and photos of the device with us! Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to transfer data from your old iPhone to iPhone 13 and the best iPhone 13 tips and tricks to get the most out of your new iPhone.