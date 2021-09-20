Kuo: Foldable iPhone Has Been Delayed Until 2024

Apart from detailing the iPhone 14 series that’s due to launch next year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also shared some information about the foldable iPhone and future iPhones.

Kuo previously predicted that Apple could launch an iPhone with an under-display Touch ID sensor in 2022. However, he now believes Apple will launch an iPhone with an under-display Touch ID in the second half of 2023. The delay could be attributed to the slow development pace of the sensor.

The lack of a Touch ID sensor on existing iPhones has been a major pain point for many users. However, it looks like Apple is in no hurry to solve this issue.

Similarly, Kuo believes Apple will only launch its first foldable iPhone in 2024 at the earliest. He previously thought Apple could launch a foldable iPhone in 2023. Again, the delay in the release has been attributed to the slow development pace.

In the same note, Kuo also detailed his expectations from the iPhone 14 series. He believes Apple will offer the iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The Pro models will also switch to a punch-hole display and use a 48MP sensor to deliver better image quality.