Future iPad Pro Could Feature Horizontal Apple Logo and Rear Cameras

A new rumor surrounding the future iPad Pro claims that Apple seemingly wants people to use the device in landscape mode by default. For this, the company could switch to horizontal camera placement and a horizontal Apple logo at the rear.

Leaker Dylan says that while he has not confirmed whether these changes will be a part of the next-gen 2022 iPad Pro refresh or not, but it is “in the works.”

Future iPad Pro's will feature a horizontal camera placement and a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back. Apple will make landscape mode the default for iPad Pro usage. I have not confirmed whether the next generation model will have this feature but it is in the works. — Dylan (@dylandkt) September 23, 2021

The Apple logo and the camera at the rear of the iPad Pro are currently placed in a vertical orientation. However, Apple has made some changes in recent years, including switching the orientation of the Apple boot logo to landscape.

The move could lead Apple to make other changes to the iPad Pro’s design, including changing the position of the Face ID scanner. Right now, the scanner is placed on the top bezel when the device is held vertically.

By switching to landscape orientation, Apple will be able to better use the iPad Pro’s display’s real estate that could help while running multiple apps at once.

Again, it’s unclear if these changes will make their way to the 2022 iPad Pro or not. Apple is expected to debut a new design language for next year’s iPad Pro, including switching to a glass back at the rear. This could potentially allow the company to enable reverse wireless charging, so one could charge their iPhone or AirPods wirelessly using their iPad Pro.