Gurman: iPhone 14 Will Feature a Completely New Design

The iPhone 13 series has just launched, but rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 have already started making their way to the internet. After Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his expectations of the iPhone 14 series, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, has provided more details about the 2022 iPhones.

Gurman believes Apple will completely redesign the iPhone 14 series next year, adding that this year’s changes are minor and Apple engineers are working on “bigger things” behind the scenes. As a part of the redesign, Apple will release new entry-level and Pro iPhones models. Rumors suggest there will be no mini iPhone next year, with Apple instead bumping the screen size across the lineup.

Multiple sources have now claimed that Apple will redesign its iPhone lineup in 2022. YouTuber Prosser believes Apple will use a titanium chassis on the iPhone 14 series and drop the notch in favor of a punch-hole display. Analyst Kuo also believes the same. He also claimed that Apple could use a 48MP camera on the 2022 iPhones.

Gurman also talked about Apple’s foldable iPhone in the latest edition of his newsletter. While Apple is indeed working on a foldable iPhone, it is at least a few years away from launch. Just last week, Kuo said the foldable iPhone launch had been delayed until at least 2024.

Maybe as a part of the redesign, Apple could ditch the Lightning connector on the 2022 iPhones and go for USB-C? Or will the 2022 iPhones mark the switch towards a completely port-less iPhone?