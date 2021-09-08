Hashflag for Apple’s iPhone 13 September 14 Event Now Live

The hashflag for #AppleEvent has gone live on Twitter ahead of the company’s ‘California Streaming’ event next week. Apple tends to use unique hashflag for every virtual event as a marketing strategy and to create more hype around its products. This time around, the hashflag is a multi-colored Apple logo.

The hashflag went live at around 1 p.m. Pacific time. You can see the hashflag by using the #AppleEvent hashtag in one of your tweets.

Apple first started using hashflags ahead of the iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 event last year. Since then, the company has used hashflags for every virtual event that it has held.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and possibly even the 9th gen iPad at its ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park at 10 a.m. PDT.