How to Fix iOS 15 Software Update Failed Error on iPhone

Running into issues while installing the iOS 15 update on your iPhone? Getting a “Software Update Failed: An error occurred downloading iOS 15” error? Or is the update simply not showing up on your iPhone? Here are some possible solutions to fix any errors you might get while installing the iOS 15 update on your iPhone.

The below tips are some common fixes and solutions that one can apply whenever they run into an issue while installing iOS 15 or any future updates to the OS on their iPhone.

Here are some ways to fix the iOS 15 update not showing up on your iPhone or if you are getting a software update failed error on your device.

1. Try Again

You have probably tried this several times already. When the error popup appears, you will be prompted with two options, namely “Close” and “Settings.” Tap the Close button to exit the error message, wait for a couple of minutes and then proceed with installing iOS 15 again from Settings > General > Software Update.

2. Try Later

While Apple has started rolling out iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for all compatible iPhones and iPads, many users report that they do not see the update on their devices.

This is common as Apple is managing the load on its servers, as millions of iPhone/iPad owners try to install the iOS 15 update on their device. You can keep trying until your iPhone pulls the update or wait for a few hours and then try again.

3. Update to iOS 15 Using Your PC

If the iOS 15 update is not showing up on your iPhone or if the download speeds are too slow, you can use your PC to install the update. All you have to do is plug in your device to your Mac/Windows PC, open Finder/iTunes, and click on the Update button from the Summary tab.

4. Install iOS 15 Update Manually

As a last resort, you can manually download the iOS 15 IPSW firmware file for your iPhone and use it to update your device. This usually fixes the issue as you no longer depend on Apple’s servers to download the firmware file.

This method is recommended for advanced users as it requires you to update to iOS 15 manually using iTunes/Finder. If you’re an average user, you’ll be better off waiting for a few hours before installing the update again. Otherwise, follow the steps below to download and install iOS 15 using IPSW:

Step 1: Go to our iOS firmware download page to download the iOS 15 IPSW files for your iPhone.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to your computer and launch iTunes. On macOS Catalina/Big Sur, you will find your iPhone under Locations in a new Finder window.

Step 3: Go to the Summary tab of iTunes/Finder.

Step 4: Hold the Shift key in Windows or Alt/Option key on Mac and click the “Restore iPhone” button.

Step 5: Browse and select the iOS 15 IPSW file downloaded earlier.

iTunes/Finder will now begin to install iOS 15 on your device. Once the process has been completed, you can restore it from your backup to get back all your data and files.

These are some of the solutions to fix the iOS 15 Software Update Failed error on your device so that you can download and install the update successfully. Let us know how it goes in the comments below.