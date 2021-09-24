How to Hard Reset iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro

Upgraded to the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or iPhone 8? While you won’t require it straight away, you should know the process to force restart, hard reboot, or hard reset your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro since it might come in handy if the phone ever freezes or hangs, starts behaving strangely or stops responding.

Apple ditched the home button on the iPhone back in 2017 with the iPhone X. Since then, the process to hard reset or hard reboot an iPhone has changed considerably from older iPhones. Three buttons are now responsible for the primary functions (Volume up, Volume down, Sleep/Wake), turning the phone off, restarting it, entering recovery mode, and enabling Emergency SOS.

Please note that force restart, hard reset, or force reboot all mean the same thing, and you will see these phrases used interchangeably. Check out the steps below to know how to force reboot/restart or hard reset your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

Step 1: Press Volume Up

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.

Step 2: Press Volume Down

Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. You do not need to press and hold down the button.

Step 3: Press and Hold Side Button

Press and hold the Side button. You will see the Slide to Power off button, but continue holding the Side button until you see the Apple logo.

Note that your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro display must be off for this to work. You cannot be viewing your home screen when starting the Volume up, Volume down, Side button hold sequence.

While not usually required, a force restart can be a nifty trick to resolve problems with your iPhone 13, such as freezes, crashes, if your iPhone starts behaving strangely, or stops responding. All is not lost if your iPhone 13 has become unresponsive or has shut down unexpectedly and won’t turn on again. The force restart tip can be used when the normal modes of operation aren’t working.

You are not going to need to hard reset or force reboot your iPhone 13 regularly. But it is always good to know the process if you ever find yourself in a fix with an unresponsive iPhone.