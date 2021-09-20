How to Install iPadOS 15 on Your iPad

After months of beta testing, Apple has finally released iPadOS 15 to the public. This means you can install the update on your iPad to try out all the new features. Here’s how you can install iPadOS 15 on your iPad.

For starters, make sure that your iPad is compatible with iPadOS 15, it has enough free space for the installation, and then just follow the guide below.

iPadOS 15 Compatible Devices

iPadOS 15 is compatible with the following iPads:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

If you see your tablet on this compatibility list for iPadOS 15, check out our guide on how you can prepare your iPad for the iPadOS 15 update to ensure the entire upgrade process happens smoothly.

Download and Install iPadOS 15 Directly on Your iPad

Before you commence the iPadOS 15 download, connect your iPad to a power source so that the battery doesn’t drain during the update process. Depending on your internet connection and how Apple’s servers handle the load, it could take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour for the update to download and install. You may also want to connect your iPhone to your local Wi-Fi network, so you don’t get charged for downloading the update over a cellular connection.

Step 1: Once your iPad is plugged in and connected via Wi-Fi, open the Settings app, and tap on General > Software Update. iPadOS will automatically check for available updates and inform you that the iPadOS 15 software update is available.

Step 2: You will be presented with a screen that details all the new features and improvements in iPadOS 15. Tap Download and Install to start the update on your iPad.

If you are tired of waiting for the download to finish (it could take a while), we suggest you handle your to-do list in the meanwhile. Your iPad will continue to download the update and send you a notification when the update process requires user input to proceed. When you’re notified, go back to Settings > General > Software Update and tap Install Now to install iPadOS 15 on your device.

Download and Install iPadOS 15 on iPad using Computer

If you’re not getting the iPadOS 15 software update via OTA as mentioned above, you can install it manually by downloading the firmware file from the official download links provided below (Links will be provided when available). Then use iTunes or Finder to update your iPad device manually. You may also need to install the update using iTunes if you don’t have enough storage space on your device for the OTA update.

On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes. If you are using iTunes, then just ensure that you’re using the latest version.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Wait for iTunes to open and detect your device.

Step 2: If you are using iTunes, click on the device button beside the iTunes Store button in the top right corner of iTunes. If you’re using Finder, check on your device under Locations.

Step 3: Click on the Check for Update button. If the iPadOS 15 update is available, it will be automatically downloaded and installed.

Step 4: You will get a popup message informing you the new update is available. Click the Download and Update button. At times it takes some time for the software update to be rolled out on all the servers, so if it says the older iPadOS version is still the latest version, then download the appropriate firmware file using download links provided in step 5.

Step 5: Download the iPadOS 15 ISPW file for your iPhone from below.

Step 6: You will get a popup message informing you that iTunes will update your device to iPadOS 15 and verify with Apple. Click on the Update button.

Step 7: The release notes for iPadOS 15 will then be displayed. Click on the Next button. Then click on the Agree button for the terms and conditions when prompted.

Step 8: iTunes will now download the firmware file (which could take a long time, again, depending on your internet connection. The file can be as big as 2.0 GB). After being downloaded, the file will be processed and extracted. iTunes will then prepare the device for the software update, and install the said update automatically.

Step 9: Do not disconnect your device until the update has finished. It can take a few minutes. Your device will be updated to iPadOS 15 and will reboot once during the process. You’ll see the familiar Hello screen after a successful update. Follow the on-screen instructions to start using your iPad again, now with its new features.

Once you do install the update on your iPad, check out all the new iPadOS 15 features. Also, make sure to go through our exhaustive list of the best iPadOS 15 tips and tricks to get the most out of this update. Share your update experience with us in the comments below! Let us know if this guide was helpful.