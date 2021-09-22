How To Fix iOS 15 Update Issues With iMobie’s AnyFix

iOS 15 is now finally available to the public, meaning you can install it on your iPhone to try out all its new features. Since iOS 15 is a major iOS update, you can possibly run into some issues while installing it. Worry not as iMobie’s excellent AnyFix app will help fix all iOS 15 update issues.

Some common issues that you might run into while installing the iOS 15 update on your iPhone include the device being stuck on the Apple logo or in Recovery mode. Worse, in some scenarios, your iPhone might just not turn on. You might also find iOS 15 to be a bit too buggy and you might be looking to downgrade your iPhone to iOS 14.

Use AnyFix to Fix All Your iPhone Issues

While the update issue on iPhone can be fixed using iTunes, it is cumbersome. There are too many steps involved that can overwhelm a general user. That is where iMobie’s AnyFix solution comes into the picture. The app offers multiple ways to revive your dead iPhone.

AnyFix Features & Benefits

Not only is it easy to use iMobile’s AnyFix, but it also offers over 130+ system fixes which could save you from visiting the service center and saving money in the process. The best part is that you do not need any tech skills to use AnyFix, as the interface is easy to use. It will work even if your iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo.

When it comes to fixing iOS 15 update issues, there are three methods in AnyFix: System Repair, Enter/Exit Recovery Mode, and Upgrade/Downgrade iOS. Each method has its way of fixing the problems, so we hope you already have a backup of all your data with iTunes.

System Repair

The System Repair option in AnyFix can fix 130+ system issues that you might face on your iPhone. This includes issues like your iPhone being stuck on the Apple logo, iPhone not turning off, battery drain, iPhone stuck in headphone mode, and so on. When you connect your iPhone and use the System Repair mode in AnyFix, it will display a list of problems based on the type of device attached.

Once you find the problem, click on the Start Repair button, and follow the on-screen instructions. You may be asked to boot your iPhone into DFU mode. AnyFix will then download the firmware package and do what is required to resolve the problem.

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode

It is a simple process where AnyFix will help put your iPhone into Recovery mode. Click on the Enter button to boot your iPhone into Recovery mode, and once done, click on the Exit button to get out of it. During the process, you will have to keep your patience as it may take time. You will get a clear indication of the device’s current status, so you don’t have to worry.

Upgrade/Downgrade iOS

These are two different sections but clubbed together. When you select the option, you can either choose to upgrade or downgrade the iOS version on your iPhone. The former is useful when you cannot upgrade the traditional way, while the latter comes in handy when you find the new iOS version is buggy and you want to wait for some time.

You can use this mode in AnyFix to downgrade or upgrade to any iOS version, including beta releases, as long as Apple is signing it. Once you make the appropriate selection, a list of firmware will be displayed for your selection. Select one and click on the Downgrade or Upgrade button. Be aware that this method will wipe all the data on your iOS device.

AnyFix also allows you to import firmware if it is available locally, along with the option to view the firmware download history. You will need at least a few gigabytes of free storage space for this method and a stable internet connection.

How to Fix iOS 15 Update Issues

Step 1: Available for Mac and Windows, first download AnyFix and activate it. Open the app, connect the iPhone to your Mac. In AnyFix, click on System Repair.

Step 2: Under System Repair, there are three tools: Standard Repair, Advanced Repair, and Ultimate Repair. While the first one resolves simple issues where there is no data loss, the other two methods will erase all the data on the iPhone. Make sure to choose one based on the current problem.

Step 3: While there is no path to which method to use first, we suggest using them one after the other. If Standard cannot fix the problem, go ahead with the Advanced and then Ultimate. As long as it is a software issue, you should see Repair Complete on the final screen.

Most of the time, iOS 15 update issues are easy to solve. It can happen because of corrupt updates, low storage, internet issues, and so on. While at times, the problem can be severe and may need formatting of the device and then redownloading iOS 15. AnyFix can get all this done more smoothly.

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.