How to Transfer Data from Old iPhone to New iPhone with AnyTrans

iPhone 13 is around the corner and there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the latest iPhone this fall. Apple is expected to bring portrait video, high refresh rate screens, better cameras, a new CPU, and a lot more with the 2021 iPhone lineup. If you are considering upgrading to a new iPhone, here’s how you can transfer data from an old iPhone to the new iPhone without breaking a sweat.

When you move to a new iPhone, you would want to take the data from the old iPhone with you. It’s unproductive to set up a new iPhone from scratch.

Transfer Data from Old iPhone to New iPhone

Apple does offer a native way to transfer data from an old iPhone to a new one. Let’s talk about it first.

Use Apple Quick Start

With Apple’s Quick Start process, users can quickly set up a new iPhone or iPad using data from the current device. Then you can restore the remaining data from your iCloud backup.

Quick Start offers device-to-device wireless data migration. You can easily transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone in several minutes.

Quick Start doesn’t require you to back up your data first. But you can always perform a backup to your computer

Both your iPhones will be occupied during data migration. So, make sure to pick an appropriate time to set up a new iPhone. Follow the steps below to transfer data from the old iPhone to the new iPhone using Quick Start.

1. Switch on your new device and place it near your old device.

2. Quick Start screen will appear on your current device, and it will ask you to use the current Apple ID on the new iPhone.

3. Tap continue for your confirmation and scan the QR code on the new iPhone with the camera app on your old iPhone.

4. Enter the current device’s passcode on your new iPhone and follow on-screen instructions to set up Face ID on iPhone 13.

5. When asked, enter the Apple password on your new iPhone and the transfer process will begin shortly after that.

You can transfer on-device data and restore apps, data, and other settings from iCloud backup from the old iPhone.

Apple’s method is straightforward and gets the job done. But it does have some shortcomings.

Apple Quick Start Shortcomings

For instance, you can selectively transfer data from the old iPhone to the new iPhone. Let’s say, you only want to transfer select photos then there is no way to select specific media on the old iPhone to transfer with the Quick Start function.

Also, the Quick Start only works when you are setting up a new iPhone from scratch. Once you have set up a new iPhone, you can’t use Quick Start again. You will have to erase and reset the iPhone first, which is time-consuming and doesn’t make sense for the majority out there.

With Quick Start, you can’t transfer some media files such as non-purchased music and videos on your old iPhone.

As you can see from the list above, Apple’s Quick Start is limited in certain ways. We have a better solution for you. AnyTrans for Windows and Mac is the complete data transfer tool for iPhones and iPad out there.

What Is AnyTrans? Why Should You Download It?

AnyTrans is your all-in-one iPhone data management software for Windows and Mac. Unlike Apple’s Quick Start, you can transfer selected data from your old iPhone to a new one.

It supports locally stored music and video files as well. All the action happens with a one-click – no need to go through dozens of steps to complete the transfer process.

Another advantage of AnyTrans is, it works without removing existing data from the iPhone. Meaning, you don’t need to erase and reset your iPhone to restore data from the old device. AnyTrans will make the transfer process and it’s smart enough to skip the repeated content on the new device. Neat, isn’t it?

In total, AnyTrans can transfer up to 27 types of data from your old iPhone to a new one. The goodies don’t end here. You can also transfer WhatsApp chats to a new iPhone. You can also keep a chat backup on your computer. And yes, the same applies to LINE and Viber as well.

If you are using iCloud backup, AnyTrans will let you restore data from the backup file too. In short, AnyTrans offers plenty of reasons to get excited about.

Use AnyTrans to Transfer iPhone Data

Now that you know what AnyTrans is capable of, let’s use the software to transfer data from old iPhone to a new iPhone 13. Go through the steps below.

1. Download and install AnyTrans from the official website.

2. Open AnyTrans and go to the Phone Switcher menu from the left sidebar.

3. Click on Migrate Now and connect both the iPhone to the computer.

4. Make sure you have the correct Target and Source devices in the software. Click the Next button.

5. Select the types of data you want to transfer from an old iPhone to a new one. Don’t forget to enable Skip Duplicated toggle at the bottom. Hit Next.

The transfer process will start and after a few minutes, you will receive a successful notification from AnyTrans. Be patient here and don’t try to disconnect any device during the transfer process. Otherwise, you will have to go through all the steps once again.

The remaining time will be estimated based on the amount of content you are trying to transfer from one iPhone to another.

AnyTrans isn’t limited to transferring data from an old iPhone to a new one. It’s more of an iPhone manager that will help users’ enormous amount of time with data backup, manage iPhone apps, and more.

One can also download online videos, make custom ringtones, and even mirror the iPhone screen to the computer using AnyTrans. Yes, it does carry quite a punch compared to rivals out there. No wonder, why AnyTrans is clocking over 10+ million downloads globally.

Price and Availability

AnyTrans is available for both the Windows and Mac platforms. The lifetime plan is priced at $50 for one Mac or Windows computer. You can also go ahead with a family plan that opens up AnyTrans for up to five devices.

Are you ready to get started with your new iPhone? Use AnyTrans and transfer all the data from your old iPhone.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.