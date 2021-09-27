How to Shut Down or Restart your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro

Got a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? You are going to be in for a surprise when you try and switch off the device. Gone are the days when you could long press the power button to shut down your iPhone. The same stands true for the iPhone 13 series as well. You can’t simply long-press the Side key to turn it off or restart it.

There’s no need to feel dumb or embarrassed if you cannot power off your iPhone 13 or find a way to restart it. The process to shut down these phones is different from iPhone 8 and older iOS devices, as well as almost every other smartphone in the market. Find the steps below to turn off your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Do remember that hard resetting your iPhone 13 is different from restarting it.

Turn Off iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro

Step 1: Press and Hold Side button and Volume Up/Down button

You need to press and hold the Side key and the Volume Up or Volume Down button on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro simultaneously. Do not let go of the buttons, as that will lead the phone to take a screenshot.

Step 2: Drag the ‘Slide to Power Off’ Slider

The power menu should come up on your iPhone’s display, and you will see a Slide to Power Off slider at the top. Drag it to the right to power off your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

You can also trigger the Emergency SOS mode from here by dragging the SOS slider to the right. If you don’t want to switch off your iPhone, simply press the Cancel button at the bottom.

Do note that your iPhone enters into a lockdown mode if you bring up the power menu. So make sure to enter your passcode to unlock it if you bring up the power menu and then decide not to shut down your iPhone 13.

Shut Down iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro From Settings Menu

Another more straightforward method is to bring up the power menu and shut down your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro.

Step 1: Go to Settings -> General

Open the Settings app, go to the General, scroll to the very bottom, where you will see the Shut Down option.

Step 2: Tap ‘Shut Down’

Tap on Shut Down which should bring up the power menu. Drag the Slide to Power Off slider to the right to power off your iPhone 13/Pro/Max

Thankfully, the process to turn on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro is straightforward. Just press and hold the Side key until you see the Apple logo on the display.

How to Restart Your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro

Apple does not offer anyway in iOS to restart your iPhone. If you need to restart your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll first need to switch it off and boot it again.

Did you know how to turn off or restart your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? Or did you have to search for the method as well?