Apple will be announcing the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and possibly some new iPads at its ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. If you want to catch all the action, here’s how you can watch the event live.

Apple has always live-streamed its product launch events, with the production quality going up a few notches over the last year due to the pandemic forcing the company to abandon physical events altogether.

Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PDT on September 14th. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park.

The good thing is that Apple has made it very easy to watch its product launch events in recent times. Irrespective of which device you have, you can watch the ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 launch event live from the comfort of your couch. Here’s how.

1. YouTube

This is the best way to catch Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ iPhone 13 event on September 14th irrespective of which platform you use. The ‘California Streaming’ video listing is yet to go live, but we will update this page accordingly once it does. You’ll then also be able to use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options that you can find below.

2. Windows PC

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser, which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

3. Apple TV

With the Events app retired, it is a bit tricky to watch the ‘California Streaming’ event on the Apple TV 4K. You can start your Apple TV 4K when the event is about to start and search for “Apple events” to bring up the event live stream. An easier way is to simply use the YouTube app on your Apple TV.

4. iPad or iPhone

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the September 14th ‘California Streaming’ event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 13 or newer.

5. Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing the iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7 next week? Or are you more interested in AirPods 3 and the next-gen iPad mini?