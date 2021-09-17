iCloud Private Relay Will Seemingly Not be Available in Russia

Soon after Apple announced iCloud+ with iCloud Private Relay at WWDC 2021, it confirmed the feature wouldn’t be available in selected few countries where VPN or VPN-like services are prohibited due to regulatory reasons.

Now, Apple has updated its support document to confirm that it won’t be bringing iCloud Private Relay to Russia as well. As iPhones.ru reports, the feature was available in the previous versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta. However, enabling iCloud Private Relay now throws the error “Private Relay is not supported in this region.

Apart from Russia, iCloud Private Relay won’t be available in China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines due to regulatory reasons.

In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Safari will send your web traffic to an Apple server to remove your IP address. Then, a third-party server assigns a temporary IP, which is then sent to the final server. This ensures that no one can track your IP address, location, and browsing activity. Apple has designed Private Relay to ensure not even the company could track the browsing activity of its users.

iCloud Private Relay is a part of iCloud+. It will be available free of cost to anyone who has upgraded to an iCloud storage tier, starting from $0.99 per month. Apple also announced some other new improvements to iCloud, including the ability to use it with a custom domain name, Hide My Email, and more.

Apple is scheduled to release the final public version of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 to the public on September 20.