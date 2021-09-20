Ikea’s $40 Wireless Charger Pad Will Recharge Your iPhone from underneath Your Desk

Ikea’s newest gadget called Sjömärke is a Qi-compatible wireless charger that can be mounted underneath any surface you want to convert into a wireless charging pad. Here’s why this is a brilliant idea.

Have you ever thought of a wireless charging pad as an eyesore? Did you then scout for furniture with built-in wireless charging surfaces and shrivel up in mediocrity upon seeing the price? You’re not alone and someone at Ikea has answered your prayers.

The new Sjömärke is priced at $39.99. It is a wireless charging pad encased in a hard plastic shell with mounting holes, just like some SATA SSDs. It measures seven inches in length and three inches in width and isn’t pretty, but that’s hardly a problem since it would be mounted underneath furniture, out of sight. Ikea’s manual says it is “Perfect to mount on a desk, side table, or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the décor to keep the room neat and tidy.”

The Sjömärke can be mounted underneath desks, shelves, and other such non-metallic surfaces to automatically transform the area above it into a wireless charging pad. Ikea recommends that the Sjömärke be mounted to any surface that’s between three-eighths and seven-eighths of an inch thick (8mm to 22mm thick). You could use double-sided tape or screws to mount the Sjömärke. the screws aren’t provided. Thankfully, Ikea also provides a sticker with the product that can be used to identify the region you should place your phone in.

The Sjömärke has an LED charging status indicator along with temperature and power monitoring for safety. It comes with a six-foot-long power cable and a power adapter. The device is compatible with the latest Qi 1.2.4 baseline power profile, meaning it would perform just like a standard 5W charger would. No Apple, Google, or Samsung-specific improvements have been made.

An Ikea spokesperson told The Verge that the Sjömärke would hit store shelves in October in the US and other countries. Would you buy this wireless charger? Do tell us why or why not in the comments!