iOS 14.8 Download Available Now

Ahead of the public release of iOS 15 later this month, Apple has released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for all compatible iPhones and iPads. This is a bug-fixing and security update from Apple that does not introduce any other changes.

The update could likely include security fixes for the latest ForcedEntry iMessage exploit. It could also fix the ‘No service’ overheating issues that many iPhone users have been facing after updating their device to iOS 14.7.1.

It is surprising to see Apple release iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 to the public a day before the iPhone 13 launch event.

The update may contain some important security fixes to tide people over who might not update their iPhone to iOS 15 on release day or soon after.

You can download the iOS 14.8 update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Apple has also released watchOS 7.6.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.6 with security fixes.

If you notice any other changes in iOS 14.8, do drop a comment and share it with our readers!