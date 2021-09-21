iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a day after releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to developers.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.1 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.1 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro.

It’s unclear what changes iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 carry, but they should pack bug fixes and some new features that were missing in the initial build of iOS 15.

Alongside iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Apple also released the first beta of watchOS 8.1 to developers.

A public beta build of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1 should be released within the next 24 hours.