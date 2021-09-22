iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Soon after releasing iOS 15 to the public, Apple also dropped the first beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to developers. While the final release of the OS is still a few weeks away, the first beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 do pack some new features and improvements. Check out everything new with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. below.

The latest iOS 15 beta builds pack features that Apple initially announced at WWDC, but they did not make their way into the first public release of iOS 15.

SharePlay

SharePlay was a part of the first few betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. However, Apple later announced SharePlay wouldn’t be available in iOS 15 at launch and come later this year. Now, Apple has again re-introduced SharePlay in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, so that it can fix all the bugs related to the feature before its public release later this year.

With SharePlay, you’ll be able to watch movies, TV shows, listen to music, and do more with your friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

Wallet Gains Support for Vaccine Cards

The Wallet app in iOS 15.1 will let you store your vaccination records. This way, you’ll be able to show your vaccine card to restaurants and other venues where vaccines are mandatory for entry.

New Icon for “Announce Calls”

There’s a new icon for the Announce Calls feature located under Settings > Phone.

Turn Off Head Tracking from Control Center

You can now turn off head tracking for your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max right from the Control Center. Simply long-press the Spatialize Audio toggle in Control Center to access the option.

HomePod Gains Lossless Audio Support

The HomePod and HomePod mini gain support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio with the HomePod 15.1 beta update.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!