Spotify Reportedly Causing Battery Drain Issues on iOS 15; Fix Impending

Last week Apple released iOS 15 for all users. Now users are complaining of abnormal battery drain while using Spotify on iOS 15. The affected users have highlighted battery drain issues on multiple online platforms. Spotify has acknowledged the issue on iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 and is promising a fix.

Spotify support thread is flooded with iOS 15 users experiencing excessive battery drain. A majority of complaints are accompanied by battery reports that support the claim. Meanwhile, the music streaming giant says it has passed on the complaint to its technical iOS team. That said, Spotify has not mentioned any troubleshooting steps or a workaround. Users are left in a lurch as Spotify has not given a specific time frame for when the issue will be fixed.

A quick look at user complaints on the support thread leads us to presume the issue with background activity. In other words, the app seems to be sapping up battery power in the background. At this point in time, no one is sure why this is happening. A significant chunk of reports is from iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 users. However, some Spotify users on older versions of iOS also seem to be affected by battery drain issues. Users on older iOS can update to newer versions and check if the problem persists.

It is unclear whether the excessive battery drain is caused by iOS 15 or a Spotify bug. On a related note, iOS 15 is plagued with bugs related to Apple Music, Apple Watch functionality, and much more. Apple has promised to fix all known bugs with iOS 15.0.1, releasing later this week.

Are you facing a battery drain issue while using Spotify on iOS? Let us know in the comments below.