iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 Release Time in Your Time Zone

At the ‘California Streaming’ event, Apple announced the iPhone 13 series and confirmed that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 will be released on September 20. If you are eagerly looking forward to trying out the next major version of iOS and iPadOS, you should also know exactly when the update drops. This way, you won’t have to continuously check your iPhone/iPad for new software updates on the release day.

Apple usually tends to release new iOS software updates around 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. iOS 14 last year was an exception as it was released a few hours later than usual. However, this should not happen this year, and iOS 15 along with iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 should release around 10 a.m. PST.

If you are looking for the release time of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or watchOS 8 in your time zone, check the table below.

Click on the image to expand…

Do note that as soon as the update drops, there will be hundreds of thousands of iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch owners rushing to update their device to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

This can make the download painfully slow for you, so if possible, you should wait for at least 12-14 hours or even a day after the update is out to download and install it. Or, if you are the eager kind, start checking for updates on your iPhone as soon as the clock strikes 10 a.m. PST so that you can download the update as soon as it is available.

Alternatively, if you do not want to wait for the public release of iOS 15, you can go ahead and install the Release Candidate build of the OS, which is the same build that Apple will release to the public on September 20.