Installed iOS 15 on your iPhone or plan to do so in the coming days? But wondering if you’ll be able to jailbreak your iPhone after that? Read below to know why an iOS 15 jailbreak might take a while to be available.

It has become extremely difficult to jailbreak recent releases of iOS, as evident from the fact that there’s no jailbreak tool for iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.8 for newer iPhones. This is also why jailbreak developers are hesitant to publicly talk about an exploit and release a jailbreak tool for the initial few versions of a major iOS release, as Apple will then patch it in the next release.

This basically means the chances of an iOS 15 jailbreak being released are pretty much nil. More importantly, though, Apple has made jailbreaking much harder in iOS 15. Any modifications in the root filesystem of the OS will prevent your iPhone from booting. This means that every jailbreak must now be rootless and not modify any system files.

The current jailbreak bootstraps assume writing to the root file system is OK and don’t work on iOS 15, including what checkra1n uses. (Procursus, the bootstrap for Taurine/Odysseyra1n, has a rootless branch in progress) — dangered wolf  (@dangeredwolf) September 20, 2021

This means jailbreak developers will have to develop a new approach for developing their iOS 15 jailbreaking tool. This is after they find a security exploit in iOS 15 that can be used to jailbreak the OS.

If you already have a jailbroken iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 and you value your jailbroken setup too much, you should stick to it as the chances of an iOS 15 jailbreak being released anytime soon are very slim. If you find all the new features in iOS 15 more tempting, consider making the jump, as the improvements are definitely worth it.