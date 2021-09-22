iPad mini 6 Review Roundup: Not a mini iPad Air

A day after the first set of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro reviews dropped, the first batch of iPad mini 6 reviews have also hit the internet.

If you are wondering if the new iPad mini 6 is worth your money or not, the below reviews should help you decide that.

The iPad mini 6 is just the right refresh that Apple’s smallest iPad needed, though slightly thinner bezels would have been better.

The bezel surrounding the 11-inch iPad Pro’s screen is roughly 0.25-inches thick and that of the iPad mini is only about 1/8th of an inch thicker than that. That’s not a huge difference, but it’s more noticeable when you’re only working with an 8.3-inch display. Also, the previous iPad mini had a 7.9-inch display, so you’re not getting a ton of extra screen real estate on the new model.

The redesign means the iPad mini 6 now feels more like a smaller iPad Air.

Otherwise, I felt like I had a small version of the iPad Air the entire time I was using the mini. Their designs are very similar, save for the location of certain buttons. The iPad mini now has flat edges with a TouchID-capable power button and volume adjusters at the top and a USB-C port at the bottom. Notably, its edges lack a headphone jack and that may be a key factor for current iPad mini owners in their decision to upgrade or not. It’s made of 100-percent recycled aluminum, weighs less than one pound and measures 6.3mm thick — just as portable as the last model, but with a much-needed modern aesthetic.

The small size means the iPad mini 6 is easy to carry around.

I’ve been keeping the iPad mini by my side at all times for the past week or so, and I was pleasantly surprised by how easy that was thanks to its size. Every iPad is portable, but some are certainly more portable than others. I have a 2020 11-inch iPad Pro and, while it could come with me almost anywhere, I mostly use it in my home as a secondary device or as my main driver when I’m traveling. The iPad mini, on the other hand, could fit into almost any bag I own without hassle, providing a much-needed larger screen for activities like reading, watching videos and FaceTime calls. I didn’t find it super difficult to use my thumbs to type on the mini, treating it almost like a super-wide iPhone, but I also wouldn’t call it a comfortable experience. ➤ Read MacStories Image Credit: MacStories As Viticci puts it, the iPad mini 6 is the best small iPad ever. The iPad mini was already in a class of its own; with this redesign, Apple has made the best small iPad I’ve ever tried – one that is a joy to use on a daily basis. Whether you’re looking for a companion device to your iPad Pro or a portable iPad to complement your Mac experience, this little iPad is worth the price of admission. It might look like a smaller iPad Air, but it has its own identity. I could go on with the similarities between the iPad Air and new mini (same 500 nits for display brightness, four-speaker audio system, USB-C), and I’m going to cover some of them later in this story, but I think it’s important to underline something right away. Despite looking like a smaller iPad Air, the new iPad mini yields a radically different experience that is thoroughly optimized for portability. The small form factor makes the iPad mini a great device for playing games. I also feel like the iPad mini is going to be the ideal iPad to play games with touch controls in landscape mode. The device is small and lightweight enough to be held with two hands for long play sessions; thanks to the wider aspect ratio in landscape, virtual controls in games stay out of the way and rest comfortably on the sides of the screen, under your thumbs. ➤ Read

