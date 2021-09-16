iPad mini 6 Features a Slower A15 Bionic Chip Compared to iPhone 13

Apple announced iPad mini refresh at the California Streaming event. The latest iPad mini is powered by the A15 Bionic similar to iPhone 13 Series. While A15 Bionic powers both iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6, the chipset is underclocked on the iPad mini 6. Apple refrains from revealing specifications while unveiling its products. The iPad mini 6 has appeared on GeekBench alongside specifications.

As per the Geekbench results, A15 Bionic on the new iPad mini 6 is clocked at 2.9GHz. For the sake of comparision, the same chipset on iPhone 13 is clocked at a slightly higher speed of 3.2GHz. We are not sure about the rationale behind underclocking A15 Bionic on the iPad mini 6. Apple could have reduced the speed to manage thermal heat better.

The iPad mini 6 is 8% slower in the GeekBench results while running the latest version of benchmarking app. Typically, the accuracy of the benchmark improves with more results. In all likelihood, the scores could change with a newer version of the app or even if Apple fine-tunes iPadOS 15.

Talking numbers, the iPad mini 6 scored 1595 in the single-core test and a respectable 4,540 in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1,730 in the single-core test and 4,660 in the multi-core test. We doubt iPad mini 6 users will be able to note the difference in actual world usage.

The sixth-generation iPad mini comes equipped with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It also gets a top-mounted Touch ID that doubles up as a power button. Apple has upgraded the camera on iPad mini 6 with a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera that supports the Center Stage feature. You get a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Smart HDR, True Tone, and focus pixels on the rear. The iPad mini 6 is already up for preorders and the first lot is expected to ship in the upcoming weeks.