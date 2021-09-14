New iPad Mini Is Now Available for Pre-orders, Deliveries Begin Next Week

Apple unveiled the redesigned sixth-generation iPad mini at today’s event. The smallest iPad has finally got an upgrade it deserves. Customers can now pre-order the new iPad mini on Apple’s website. Meanwhile, Apple delivery of the first lot of iPad mini is expected to start from next week.

Those who have managed to pre-order the iPad mini could get their hands on it very soon. Apple iPad mini pre-order is expected to deliver starting from next Friday, i.e. September 24. Needless to say, the later you order, the longer will be a shipping delay. You can also keep an eye on Apple Store app and Apple Online Store. Eventually, you should see the iPad mini listed in the stores.

The latest iPad mini features an 8.3-inch edge-to-edge display. Apple has moved the Touch ID to the top for the sake of smaller bezels and a less chunky design. Now the Touch ID on the top doubles up as a power button. The iPad mini is powered by an A15 Bionic chip that is faster and offers a superior graphics processing capability.

The sixth-generation iPad mini comes equipped with a USB Type-C and is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Furthermore, the Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini body with the help of magnets. The iPad mini is offered available in 64GB and 256GB variants. You can choose between WiFi and WiFi+Cellular across both variants.

Prices for the iPad mini starts at $499 for the 64GB WiFi model, while the 256GB variant is priced at $649. The iPad mini WiFi+ Cellular is priced at $ 649, and the top of line 256GB version is priced at $799.

Check out the new iPad Mini and be the first one to pre-order.