Do iPhone 12 Cases Fit the iPhone 13?

At first glance, the iPhone 13 series looks very similar to the iPhone 12 lineup. So, does that mean cases meant for iPhone 12 will also fit the iPhone 13 series? Find out the answer here.

The iPhone 13 series might look the same as iPhone 12, but they have different dimensions. The entire iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup is 0.2mm thicker and heavier than iPhone 12.

This means cases meant for the iPhone 12 will simply not fit the iPhone 13. This is true for the entire iPhone 13 lineup, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The additional thickness might not be an issue with some cases, but the massive camera hump on the iPhone 13 series. The latter has a much bigger camera hump than the iPhone 12, which means it’s basically impossible to use iPhone 12 cases with the latest iPhone.

Just got an iPhone 13 Pro case, put it on my 12 Pro…@siracusa may have had a point about this camera bump #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8J5NJUEX1h — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) September 16, 2021

What this means is that if you are looking to upgrade to the iPhone 13 series from the iPhone 12, you’ll have to spend a few bucks extra and get a new case for it as well. Thankfully, there are plenty of iPhone 13 cases in the market for you to choose from.

As for your old iPhone 12 cases, you can pass them on to your friend or family to whom you are giving your iPhone 12. That’s much better than throwing them in the bin.