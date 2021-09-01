iPhone 12 No Sound from Earpiece Service Program: How to Find If Your iPhone Is Eligible

Apple announced an iPhone 12 service program last week for the ‘No Sound’ issue. The problem affects iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, which could “experience sound issues” with the earpiece receiver. Wondering if your iPhone 12 is also a part of the service program or not? Follow this guide to find out.

Below is how Apple has described the ‘No Sound’ issue affecting the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

Below are a few important pointers you need to know about the iPhone 12 ‘No Sound’ service program from Apple:

The service program from Apple is only for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not affected by this issue.

The earpiece on affected iPhone 12 units could stop working, which could affect one when making or taking calls.

Apple will repair all affected iPhone 12 units for free. However, if any hardware damage comes in the way of the repair, you will have to get it fixed first by paying from your pocket for it.

The service program covers all affected devices until two years from when they first went on sale in your country.

The iPhone 12 ‘No Sound’ service program is available across all markets where the phone is on sale.

How to Check If Your iPhone 12 Is Eligible for the ‘No Sound’ Program

There’s no serial checking tool from Apple for the ‘No Sound’ service program. So, you cannot enter your iPhone 12’s serial number to determine if it is a part of the program or not.

The best way to determine if your iPhone 12 is a part of the service program or not is to check its purchase bill. If you purchased your iPhone 12 between October 2020 and April 2021 and face sound issues with the earpiece, your unit is likely a part of the program. Alternatively, you can visit your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Center and let them check if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is a part of the ‘No Sound’ service program or not.

If you are having trouble hearing other callers on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you should take your device to your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Center and let them check the device. Even if your iPhone is not a part of the service program, they should fix the issue since it will be covered under warranty.

You can find more information about the ‘No Sound’ iPhone 12 service program from Apple over on the official service program page.