Last-Minute Report Claims iPhone 13 to Feature 1TB Storage, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

With less than an hour to go for Apple’s California Streaming event, TrendForce has shared last-minute details about what it expects from the iPhone 13 as well as its production and shipments.

TrendForce claims that the tight supply chain for certain components will most certainly impact the production of the iPhone 13. It claims that total iPhone production in 2021 could touch 229.5 million units, a 15.6 percent year-on-year increase. The new iPhone 13 models are expected to account for 37 percent to 39 percent of the company’s total iPhone production.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to include a 1TB storage option, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate LTPO display that boasts of reduced power consumption compared to previous iPhones. All four iPhone 13 variants would be powered by the A15 Bionic processor manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm+ process technology.

TrendForce proceeded to share that all four iPhone 13 models will be equipped with sensor-shift image stabilization for the primary camera. In particular, the Pro model will have a six-part lens for the ultra-wide camera. Like the iPhone 12, LiDAR functionality is expected to be available only for the iPhone 13 Pro model.

TrendForce expects the iPhone 13 mini to account for less than 10 percent of total iPhone 13 production since Apple is expected to focus marketing efforts on the three superior models. Apple is expected to continue driving its aggressive pricing strategy adopted for the iPhone 12 range to attract smartphone buyers, raise revenue from associated services via iPhone sales, and compensate for aggressive pricing through increased service revenue.

