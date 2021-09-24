iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Series Battery Capacities Revealed in Teardown

Earlier this month, Apple pulled the wraps from iPhone 13 series. Preorders have already begun for all four iPhone models. The devices are arriving for customers who were able to preorder first. As expected, iPhone 13 teardowns have started surfacing on YouTube, and the latest one reveals battery capacities for all four models.

Apple refrains from revealing specifications during launch, and iPhone 13 is no different. All Apple revealed was that iPhone 13 models come equipped with larger batteries as opposed to its predecessor. The teardown confirms the same and reveals battery capacity for each iPhone 13 model.

iPhone 13 mini- 2406mAh

iPhone 13- 3,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro- 3,095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max- 4,353 mAh

For the sake of comparision, below is the list of all iPhone 12 models with corresponding battery capacities.

iPhone 12 mini- 2,227

iPhone 12- 2,815 mAh

iPhone 12 Pro- 2,815 mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max- 3,687 mAh

The iPhone 13 mini has a marginally bigger battery. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro get a significant bump in battery capacity. Apple claims the iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 1.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 12 Pro. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other highlights of the teardown include smaller taptic engine, and double stacked motherboard with A15 Bionic.

The previous teardown has confirmed that Apple has made batteries physically larger. Perhaps this explains the extra bulk. The A15 Bionic is much more efficient and contributes to better battery life. Moreover, the larger capacity batteries on iPhone 13 translate to a better battery backup in real-life usage. Reviewers have reported increased battery backup on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.