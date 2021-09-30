iPhone 13 Owners Reporting CarPlay Crashing Issues While Opening Apps

Users have been complaining of some bugs on the new iPhone 13. Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series. This time around, multiple iPhone 13 users complain that the device is not working with Apple CarPlay. They are having issues while playing Apps and Music on CarPlay.

Many users are not happy seeing this bug after upgrading to the iPhone 13. Apple CarPlay worked just fine for these people before they upgraded to the latest iPhone. ZDNet is calling iPhone 13 a beta product.

Then there’s CarPlay. That just crashes for me.

A quick search of social media suggests I’m not alone here. Plenty of other beta testers who paid Apple full price are reporting the same issue.

My old iPhone worked fine.

Another user claims that a majority of apps are crashing on CarPlay. The list includes SiriusXM, iHeart Radio, Google Play Music, and Amazon Music. As expected, Apple Music works just fine. The CarPlay bug is not limited to OEM setups. It has also affected third-party units, including the ones from Kenwood, Sony, and Alpine.

Even though I can start the Sirius XM app on my iPhone and play a station when I go to the app on the car’s radio screen and hit favorite channels I get a message that It cannot load Sirius XM I have to go to my phone to change the channel. Same with Amazon music I can select a track on the iPhone, but if I trying to open the app on the car radio screen gives me a can not load amazon music.

My head unit is an Alpine ILX-W650.

After reading through multiple reports, it seems like the issue lies with iOS 15 and not any specific model of iPhone. However, some maintain that the problem started after upgrading to iPhone 13.

I had an iPhone 12 with iOS 15, everything was working fine and dandy.

I upgraded to iPhone 13 and now music does not play using CarPlay when I am using either Spotify or Apple Music.

The issues with Apple CarPlay seem to be widespread. Multiple users have complained about CarPlay crashing while taking a call, opening an app, or playing a song via music apps. It is too early to say whether the problem exists on the hardware or software side. Are you facing issues with Apple CarPlay on iPhone 13? Let us know in the comments below.