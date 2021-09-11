Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3 at its ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14. The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am PDT and will be live-streamed by the company. If you are looking to find the local start time of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event, read below.

Apple events are always fun to watch, even if you don’t plan to upgrade to new iPhones or Apple Watch. Apple’s production quality for its events is far ahead of the competition, which sets them apart from the competition.

Like all its other events, Apple will be live streaming its iPhone 13 event next week. The live stream will be available on Apple’s website, Apple TV, and even YouTube, so you can watch it from any platform and any device you like.

You always have the option of watching the event later on or read about all the announcements, but the thrill lies in watching Apple unveil new products live.

Apple’s iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Event Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the September 14 event will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the event below.

Once you know the time, you can find the steps on how to watch Apple’s iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ event live here.

Apple will be announcing the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and new iPads at the ‘California Streaming’ event. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a thicker chassis to accommodate larger batteries, a smaller notch at the front, bigger camera sensors, and more.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is rumored to debut a new design language with a bigger casing size and display. It is not expected to introduce any new health sensors on the Apple Watch this year.

As always, we’ll be bringing live and exhaustive coverage of the event, so don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and RSS.