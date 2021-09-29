iPhone 13 Users Are Reporting Touch Issues, Older iPhones Also Chime in after iOS 15 Update

The iOS 15 user experience is turning out to be far worse than Apple intended. Now, some new iPhone 13 users claim that their smartphones intermittently stop responding to touch inputs, sometimes mandating a device reboot or repeated tapping to elicit a reaction.

Distraught iPhone 13 users took to Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support forums to report that the new iPhone randomly stops responding to touch inputs at times. Users mentioned another problem where the iPhone doesn’t respond after the screen is tapped to wake it up. Other instances of non-responsiveness were found across the operating system and within apps.

Anyone's iPhone 13 not registering touch events consistently? Is that an app thing, an iOS 15 thing, or my iPhone 13 thing — Arnold Kim (@arnoldkim) September 29, 2021

I’ve had the iPhone 13 pro for less than 24hrs and I’m already having problems with the touch screen… great success @AppleSupport — Stephanie (@steph_nicole216) September 25, 2021

One would associate this with a hardware issue if only the iPhone 13 was affected. However, reports of touch issues are occurring on older iPhones as well, after they were updated to iOS 15. This is indicative of the problem being caused by a software bug. Since its release just over a week ago, iOS 15 has had a rough ride with several fresh bug reports, and security vulnerability reports surfacing online.

@AppleSupport there’s some problem with touch sensitivity of my iPhone 12 Pro Max since update to ios15.

It doesn’t respond to a single touch as it used to do, like touching to play a YouTube video or touching when iPhone is locked.

Now I’ve to touch 4-6 times. — Abhishek Gupta (@AYPgupta) September 26, 2021

Bugs seen on iPhone 13 Pro Max/iOS 15 so far:

• Non-functional camera (app opens, camera feed does not)

• iPhone doesn’t wake on touch

• iPhone unlocks but swipe up to open fails (screen unresponsive)

• Mail app freezes

• Watch not recognized Other than that, it’s great! — Mikey (@mikeycampbell81) September 29, 2021

YouTuber Zollotech spent some time with the newest iOS 15.1 beta in his latest video and noted that the issue seems to have been fixed. However, the iOS 15.1 build is expected to complete beta testing later next month, following which it would be released to the masses. Would that be too late and destroy iOS 15’s credibility? Share your thoughts in the comments below!