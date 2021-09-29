iPhone 13 Users Are Reporting Touch Issues, Older iPhones Also Chime in after iOS 15 Update

The iOS 15 user experience is turning out to be far worse than Apple intended. Now, some new iPhone 13 users claim that their smartphones intermittently stop responding to touch inputs, sometimes mandating a device reboot or repeated tapping to elicit a reaction.

Distraught iPhone 13 users took to Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support forums to report that the new iPhone randomly stops responding to touch inputs at times. Users mentioned another problem where the iPhone doesn’t respond after the screen is tapped to wake it up. Other instances of non-responsiveness were found across the operating system and within apps.

One would associate this with a hardware issue if only the iPhone 13 was affected. However, reports of touch issues are occurring on older iPhones as well, after they were updated to iOS 15. This is indicative of the problem being caused by a software bug. Since its release just over a week ago, iOS 15 has had a rough ride with several fresh bug reports, and security vulnerability reports surfacing online.

YouTuber Zollotech spent some time with the newest iOS 15.1 beta in his latest video and noted that the issue seems to have been fixed. However, the iOS 15.1 build is expected to complete beta testing later next month, following which it would be released to the masses. Would that be too late and destroy iOS 15’s credibility? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

