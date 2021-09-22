iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 Battery Life Comparison Shows Massive Improvements

The new iPhone 13 series is packed with feature improvements from the new A15 Bionic to new camera features such as Cinematic Mode. Simultaneously, Apple also appears to have addressed concerns regarding battery life. Read on to discover how the iPhone 13 fares against the iPhone 12 in terms of battery life.

Historically, Apple doesn’t list the capacity of its iPhone batteries in mAh like other manufacturers but at the iPhone 13 launch event, it did say that the batteries on all the new iPhone 13 models are larger than the corresponding iPhone 12 series models. The company claims to have made efficiency gains through the new processor, display technology, and software.

Tom’s Guide ran all the iPhone 13 models through its standardized battery test that entails continuous web surfing over 5G cellular network at 150 nits of screen brightness. Here are the findings with battery life in hours:minutes.

iPhone Pro Max iPhone Pro iPhone iPhone mini iPhone 12 series 10:53 9:06 8:25 7:28 iPhone 13 series 12:16 11:42 10:33 8:41

It is evident that there are gains across the board with the iPhone 13. The vanilla iPhone 13 saw a fairly big jump in battery life, delivering approximately two hours of additional screen on time compared to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 mini also did better than the iPhone 12 mini delivering a gain of a little over one hour. This isn’t very impressive but the iPhone mini series’ battery life has been one of its biggest flaws. The iPhone 13 Pro also demonstrates an improvement of 2.5 hours in screen-on time compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. Tom’s Guide noted that this is one of the longest-lasting 5G phones tested in the last year.

The most significant improvement in battery life is seen in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This flagship device lasted an incredible 12 hours and 13 minutes. If you’re in the market for an iPhone 13 with great battery life, this should be your pick. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is still stuck at a relatively modest 20W charging speed while budget-segment Android devices offer much faster charging.

Apple claimed 2.5 hours of additional battery life for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and 1.5 hours more for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. So, the improvements are indeed in line with Apple’s claims. Are these battery life improvements significant enough for you to upgrade to the new iPhones? Do let us know in the comments below!