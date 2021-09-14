iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Price, Launch Date, and Availability

Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro series, Apple also announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The non-Pro iPhones feature improved new cameras, longer battery life, faster A15 chip, improved 5G connectivity, and more. If you are interested in buying the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, check out the complete details on their price, release date, and availability details.

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pre-order and Release Date

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order starting September 17th. Their retail availability is scheduled to start from September 24. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will be available in five colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight Black, Starlight, (Product)Red.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Price

You can find the pricing of the different storage variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in various markets below. The good thing is that Apple has bumped the base storage to 128GB on the iPhone 13 models this year.

United States

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – $699, $799, $899

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – $799, $899, $1099

UK

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – £699, £799, £899

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – £799, £899, £1099

Australia

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – AU$1,199 | AU$1,369 | AU$1,719

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – AU$1,349 | AU$1,519 | AU$1,869

India

iPhone 13 mini – 128/256/512GB – Rs 69,900 | Rs 79,900 | Rs 99,900

iPhone 13 – 128/256/512GB – Rs 79,900 | Rs 89,900 | Rs 109,900

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Availability

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions. Pre-orders for the devices go live beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17. The iPhone 13 series will then launch and hit the retail stores on Friday, September 24.