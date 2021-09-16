Which iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini Storage Capacity Should You Buy — 128GB, 256GB or 512GB?

With the iPhone 13, Apple has bumped the base storage to 128GB. That’s double the storage space of what the iPhone 12 series offered. So, if you are now confused about which iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13 storage variant you need to buy, check out our guide below.

There are plenty of new features in iPhone 13 that make it a must-buy.

Which iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13 Storage Capacity Should You Buy?

iPhone 13 – Capacity and Pricing

Before we proceed further, below is a quick rundown of the pricing of the iPhone 13 for different storage tiers.

iPhone 13

128GB – $799

256GB – $899

512GB – $1,099

iPhone 13 mini

128GB – $699

256GB – $799

512GB – $899

General Storage Guidelines

If you’re the kind of person who likes to keep their entire music library offline on their iPhones, or you download a lot of movies or apps, it’s best if you don’t skimp on your storage. If you like to keep your entire photo library available offline on the device, it’s best if you go for the largest possible storage capacity.

On the other hand, if you use music or movie streaming services and back up all photos and videos to iCloud Photo Library, you might just get away with the lowest storage tier. But even then, you should be prepared when you hit the wall. You’ll need to delete apps and backup photos actively to ensure enough storage space available.

Who Should Buy the 128GB iPhone 13?

The 128GB base storage option on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 is good for most regular users. Even if you end up storing a lot of photos, videos, and documents on your iPhone over the years, 128GB will provide you with enough leeway that you won’t have to bother too much about managing storage.

You’ll eventually have to manage the storage on your iPhone 13, especially if you tend not to delete your old photos and videos. But then again, for regular users, this should not be too much of a problem. Plus, with the money you save by not buying a higher storage option of the iPhone 13, you can get AppleCare+ or some other nice accessories for the device.

Who Should Buy the 256GB iPhone 13?

If you want to future-proof your iPhone 13 purchase and intend to use the device for at least 3-4 years, go for the 256GB storage option. Over the years, your storage requirements will only go up, especially with the iPhone 13 capable of recording Cinematic Videos.

You will also not have to bother managing the storage on your iPhone 13 or delete old photos and videos from time to time with the 256GB option.

Apple is charging a $100 premium for the 256GB variant. That’s definitely on the higher side, but given that there’s no way to expand the storage on iPhones, you don’t have much of a choice.

Who Should Buy the 512GB iPhone 13?

This is the first time that Apple is offering a 512GB storage option for its non-Pro iPhones. Buying a 512GB iPhone 13 is a tricky choice since you can essentially get the iPhone 13 Pro at that price with a better camera and display.

If you are considering buying the 512GB iPhone 13, I’d say you reconsider your decision. You are not going to use as much storage space on your device as you think you would. Plus, if you are ready to spend that much money on the 512GB iPhone 13, better get the iPhone 13 Pro instead as it offers more value at that price.

