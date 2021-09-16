iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro’s A15 Bionic Benchmark Scores Surface

Apple always highlights just how fast its newest A-series chip is whenever it launches a new iPhone. The company did something similar with the A15 Bionic chip’s announcement during the iPhone 13 launch event. Now, Geekbench results of the A15 Bionic chip inside the new iPhones have surfaced, giving us a clearer idea of just how fast Apple’s latest chip is.

In the Geekbench Metal GPU test, the iPhone 13 Pro’s 5-core A15 Bionic chip scored 14216, a whopping 55 percent higher than the iPhone 12 Pro’s score of 9123. The iPhone 13, with its 4-core GPU, managed to score 10608 in the same test.

Apple claimed that the 4-core GPU on the iPhone 13 would offer a 30 percent performance improvement, while that number jumps to 50 percent for the iPhone 13 Pro with its 5-core GPU.

In Geekbench’s single-core CPU benchmark, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro managed scores of 1738 and 1724, respectively. In the multi-core benchmarks, these devices managed to score 4766 and 4587. For comparison, the iPhone 12 series scores around 1570 and 3858 in Geekbench’s single and multi-core benchmarks. This means the A15’s CPU is about 10-20% faster in single and multi-core scenarios.

The CPU in the A15 chip is the same across the Pro and non-Pro models, which is why there’s no significant gap in the scores of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. A previous report also confirmed that the iPhone 13 Pro series packs 6GB RAM, while the non-Pro iPhone 13 lineup is limited to 4GB RAM.