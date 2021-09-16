iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Feature Substantially Bigger Batteries than iPhone 12

When Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this week, it claimed they offer up to 2.5 hours more battery life than their iPhone 12 counterparts. A Chemtrec filing has now revealed the massive batteries that Apple has included in its new iPhones.



The iPhone 13 mini, which Apple claims should last 1.5 hours more than the iPhone 12 mini, packs a 9.57 watt-hour battery. That’s roughly a 9 percent increase from the 8.57 watt-hour battery found inside the iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 13 packs a 12.41 watt-hour battery, a 15 percent increase from the 10.78 watt-hour battery of the iPhone 12. While Apple used the same capacity batteries in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last year, the story is a bit different this time around. The iPhone 13 Pro features an 11.97 watt-hour battery, which is slightly smaller than the 12.41 watt-hour battery found inside the iPhone 13. Nonetheless, this is still an 11 percent increase in battery capacity from the iPhone 12 Pro’s 10.78 watt-hour battery.

Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max now features a massive 16.75 watt-hour battery, up 18 percent from the 14.13 watt-hour battery found on last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It is clear the massive jump in battery life on the iPhone 13 series can be attributed to their massive batteries. Interestingly, despite the jump in battery capacity, the new iPhones continue to charge at a maximum speed of 20W and 15W over a wired and wireless MagSafe connection. Apple also claims that the iPhone 13 series can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. A full charge is likely going to take a few minutes longer due to the bigger batteries.