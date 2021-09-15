At its ‘California Streaming’ event, Apple highlighted all the key new features and changes on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. However, there are many other changes, improvements, and even regressions that Apple did not talk about during the iPhone 13 launch event. Below are the 10 hidden iPhone 13 features and changes that Apple did not tell us.

In case you missed our iPhone 13 coverage, check out the best iPhone 13 features that make it worth a buy.

Back to the topic now, though, check out some iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro-related tidbits and other features that Apple did not tell you about while unveiling the devices.

10. Night Mode for Telephoto

For the first time, Apple has added Night mode support for the telephoto camera on the iPhone 13 Pro series. The new iPhones feature an upgraded telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The longer 77mm focal length throw does come at the expense of a slower f/2.8 aperture, so the addition of Night mode will definitely help.

9. Dolby Vision Video Recording

The iPhone 12 series were the first phones to record and edit videos in 4K 30fps resolution. Thanks to the more powerful ISP in the A15 chip, the iPhone 13 series can record Dolby Vision HDR videos in 4k60fps.

8. Dual eSIM Support

Apple is adding dual eSIM support on the entire iPhone 13 lineup. This means, if your carrier allows, you’ll be able to use two different eSIMs on your iPhone without any issue. iPhone 12 and older iPhones only had support for one eSIM.

7. Cinematic Video Limited in Resolution

Cinematic Video is definitely one of the cool new features of the iPhone 13 series. It allows you to record videos with depth effect to better separate the subject from the background. You can also rack focus in real-time for a smooth transition. However, what Apple did not reveal at the event is that the iPhone 13 series is limited to recording Cinematic Video in Full HD at 30fps.

The new ISP in A15 Bionic is fast but not fast enough to support Cinematic Video recording at 4K resolution.

6. ProRes Storage Limit

The iPhone 13 Pro will be able to record ProRes video later this year. However, in a move that will frustrate quite a few consumers, Apple has limited 4K ProRes video recording on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models with 256GB or higher storage.

The base 128GB storage variant is limited to recording ProRes videos in Full HD resolution.

5. Macro Photography

The new 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro series features a wide f/1.8 aperture with autofocus support and a minimum focusing distance of 2cm.

This means you’ll be able to use the ultra-wide camera for taking macro shots of subjects around you. Just like the ultra-wide camera, this will allow you to click photos with an entirely new perspective.

4. Different A15 Variants

Traditionally, Apple has used the same A-series chip across its Pro and non-Pro iPhones. However, this time around, there’s a difference in the A15 chip used on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series.

While both models use the A15 chip, the one on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 features a 4-core GPU that brings a 30 percent performance uplift, while the iPhone 13 Pro series features a 5-core GPU that brings a 50 percent performance uplift.

3. Smaller But Taller Notch

Apple proudly boasted on the virtual stage that the iPhone 13 series features a 20 percent smaller notch. However, what the company did not reveal is that the notch has grown a bit in height.

The difference is not too much — the iPhone 13’s notch is about 1mm taller, but one that might annoy you.

2. Heavier and Thicker

Apple highlighted the longer battery life on the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro last about 1.5 hours longer than their iPhone 12 counterparts, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max last about 2.5 hours longer. This improvement in battery life comes at a cost, though. The iPhone 13 series is both thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12 lineup.

The iPhone 13 series is 7.65mm thick, while the iPhone 12 series is 7.4mm thick. As for weight, below is the complete breakdown of how the iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12 in this department:

iPhone 12 mini vs. iPhone 13 mini: 135gms vs. 141gms

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 13: 164gms vs 174gms

iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: 189gms vs. 204 gms

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: 228gms vs. 238gms

As you can see, the iPhone 13 series is heavier than the iPhone 12 by 6-12 gms. This will particularly affect iPhone 13 Pro Max owners since the iPhone 12 Pro Max was already a very heavy phone at 228gms.

1. Better Pricing for iPhone 13 Series

Apple bumped the base storage on the iPhone 13 series to 128GB, twice what the iPhone 12 offered. Unusually for Apple, though, this storage bump is not accompanied with any price hike. In fact, Apple has even reduced the prices for the 256GB storage variant by $50.

While the 256GB iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 were priced at $849 and $949, respectively, Apple is charging $799 and $899 for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

What do you think about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro? Do you think the taller notch and the increase in weight are a bummer? Which iPhone 13 model do you plan to buy?