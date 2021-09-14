The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Is the Costliest iPhone Apple Has Ever Sold

Apple just unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup including the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a new 1TB storage option that costs an eye-watering, wallet-busting $1,599. Thankfully though, Apple has made the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini better value propositions.

At its California Streaming event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with a slew of new features including better cameras and a new A15 Bionic chip. Despite all the improvements, the starting price tag of the iPhone 13 Pro series remains the same. The new 1TB model, however, comes in at $1,499 and $1,599 for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max the costliest iPhone that Apple has ever sold.

On a positive note, the lower-end iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 now offer more value for money. Last year’s vanilla iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 were priced at $699 and $799 respectively and the vanilla iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 also cost the same. The iPhone 13 models feature 128GB of storage on the base variant which is an increase from the iPhone 12’s 64GB, but with no increase in the price. This means that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13’s 128GB models are effectively cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12’s 128GB models.

Additionally, a ~$50 price drop is seen for the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. They cost $799 and $899 respectively. In comparison, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 cost $849 and $949 at launch respectively.

However, the price of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13’s new 512GB storage options are a tad bit higher, and understandably so. You’re getting more storage, after all! The iPhone 13 mini’s 512GB variant costs $899 and the same storage on the iPhone 13 costs $1,099.

That said, Apple’s full lineup continues to support an attractive starting price of $399 for the iPhone SE if you can’t afford the latest and greatest budget-friendly iPhone 13.

You can find the pricing and availability details for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 here, as well as for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max here.