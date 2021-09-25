iPhone 13 Pro Max Delivers the Best Battery Life of Any Smartphone in Battery Drain Test

When Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, it claimed they offer up to 2.5 hours of longer battery life than the iPhone 12 series. Various battery drain tests have shown this to be true. Now, a detailed battery drain has compared the battery life of the iPhone 13 series to that of the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE to get a complete picture of just how good the battery life on the new iPhones is.

YouTuber Arun Maini’s battery drain test consists of all the iPhones that Apple sells right now, including the iPhone SE. The drain test simulates real-world usage by including a mix social media, camera, streaming videos on YouTube, playing a few games, and more.

Below is how long all the iPhones lasted in the battery drain test:

iPhone SE (2020) – 3 hours 38 mins

iPhone 11 – 4 hours and 20 mins

iPhone 12 – 5 hours 54 mins

iPhone 13 mini – 6 hours 26 mins

iPhone 13 – 7 hours 45 mins

iPhone 13 Pro – 8 hours 17 mins

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 9 hours 52 mins

The results are truly impressive and show the iPhone 13 series delivering some massive gains in the battery life department. The iPhone 13 mini was able to easily outlast the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, which says a lot about Apple’s battery life improvements with its newest iPhones. The run time of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is also very impressive, with the latter lasting longer despite a smaller battery thanks to the 120Hz ProMotion display.

As for the iPhone 13 Pro Max runtime figure of almost 10 hours, it is leaps and bounds ahead of previous iPhones as well as every other Android phone in the market. If you want a smartphone with the best possible battery life, the iPhone 13 Pro Max should be your obvious choice.

How impressed are you with the battery life of your iPhone 13 Pro Max? Will you upgrade to the new iPhones just for their longer battery life?