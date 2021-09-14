iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Price, Release Date, and Availability

Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with improved new cameras, 120Hz ProMotion displays, faster A15 chipset, and more. If you are interested in buying the new iPhones, check out the complete details on the price, release date, and availability details of the iPhone 13 Pro series.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Pre-order and Release Date

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting September 17th. Retail availability will start from September 24. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four colors: Blue, Silver, Graphite, Gold.

iPhone 13 Pro Series Price

You can find the pricing of the different storage variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in various markets below.

United States

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – $999 | $1,099 | $1,299 | $1499

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – $1099 | $1,199 | $1,399 | $1,599

UK

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – £949 | £1,049 | £1,249 | £1,449

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – £1049 | £1,149 | £1,349 | £1,549

Australia

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – AU$1,699 | AU$1,869 | AU$2,219 | AU$2,569

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – AU$1849 | AU$2,019 | AU$2,369 | AU$2,719

India

iPhone 13 Pro – 128/256/512GB/1TB – Rs 1,19,900 | Rs 1,29,900 | Rs 1,49,900 | Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128/256/512GB/1TB – Rs 1,29,900 | Rs 1,39,900 | Rs 1,59,900 | Rs. 1,79,900

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Availability

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions. Pre-orders for the devices go live beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17. The iPhone 13 Pro series will then launch and hit the retail stores on Friday, September 24.

What do you think about the pricing of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max? Drop a comment and let us know!